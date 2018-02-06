Kroger Hires First Black Division Leader

Monica Garnes is making headlines after becoming Kroger’s 1st Black Division Leader. According to Ebony, she currently works as the corporate vice president of produce-floral merchandising. Garner began her career with the company in 1995.

Over the past 23 years she joined the management training program and has held positions such as human resources coordinator, produce buyer and more. She has been in her current role since 2015 and is excited about this next opportunity.

Mike Donnelly, Kroger’s executive vice president and chief operating officers said, “Monica is a recognized leader in our business and across the industry. She combines a willingness to embrace fresh ideas with a keen business savvy that yields real results. As the company’s first African-American division president, we are excited to have Monica drive and influence change in our company through her expertise and perspective, and we are eager for her to bring her passion for people and results to Fry’s.” Congratulations to Monica Garnes!

