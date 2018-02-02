Black Tony Has Questions For Rock-T About The Super Bowl Halftime Show [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony was trifling again and missing from work on a Friday. He was very upset and had many questions for Rock-T about this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, which is very much lacking in Gucci Mane appearances. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Memorable Super Bowl Halftimes: A Look Back 10 photos Launch gallery Memorable Super Bowl Halftimes: A Look Back 1. 1. Super Bowl XXVII held in 1993: Michael Jackson performed 'Heal the World' 1 of 10 2. 2. Super Bowl XXX held in 1996: Diana Ross performed 2 of 10 3. 3. Super Bowl XXXI held in 1997: The Godfather of Soul rocked the Superdome. 3 of 10 4. 4. Super Bowl XXXII held in 1998: Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations 4 of 10 5. 5. Super Bowl XXXIII held in 1999: Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Gloria Estefan 5 of 10 6. 6. Super Bowl XXXV held in 2001: Aerosmith, Mary J. Blige, Nelly, NSync & Britney. 6 of 10 7. 7. Super Bowl XXXVI held in 2002: U2 offered a stunning tribute to 911 victims. 7 of 10 8. 8. Super Bowl XXXVIII held in 2004: Janet Jackson & Justin Timberlake. 8 of 10 9. 9. Super Bowl XLI held in 2007: Prince gave a rain-soaked performance. 9 of 10 10. 10. Super Bowl XXII held in 1988: Chubby Checker & the Rockettes plus 88 pianos. 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Memorable Super Bowl Halftimes: A Look Back Memorable Super Bowl Halftimes: A Look Back