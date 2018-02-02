Hip-Hop Spot
Why The Philadelphia Eagles Deserve To Win The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
With Super Bowl Sunday approaching rapidly, everyone is talking about who is going to take home the win.While it seems like Tom Brady and the Patriots are unstoppable, it’s hard not to root for the underdogs, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Given everything that Philly has gone through, and the fates of Philly’s most notable icons (like Meek Mill), they need somebody to root for. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Hip-Hop Spot  on”The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

