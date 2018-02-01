Black Tony Is Giving Out Flu Shots Out Of A Mini-Van [EXCLUSIVE]

As if getting the flu-shot wasn’t scary enough, Black Tony decided to get into the business after he came up on a bunch of them. Now, he’s selling flu-shots in a parking lot out of his friend’s mini-van. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

