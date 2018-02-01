Black Tony Is Giving Out Flu Shots Out Of A Mini-Van [EXCLUSIVE]

16 reads Leave a comment
As if getting the flu-shot wasn’t scary enough, Black Tony decided to get into the business after he came up on a bunch of them. Now, he’s selling flu-shots in a parking lot out of his friend’s mini-van. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Black Tony Is Selling Police Horses To Women Who Want New Hair [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Has To Battle Roaches To Escape Woman’s House [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Can’t Talk After Going To The “Trap Dentist” [EXCLUSIVE]
