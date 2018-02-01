Hip-Hop Spot
Home > Hip-Hop Spot

Could “Bad Boys III” Finally Be On Its Way To Theaters? [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack

Posted 1 hour ago
5 reads
Leave a comment

“Bad Boys III” is a film fans have been waiting for since the early 2000s. After a new development in the seemingly never-ending quest to get the movie made, production could start as early as August!

Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more about the return of the film that put on Will Smith and Martin Lawrence,  in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Martin Lawrence On Why “Martin” Won’t Return, Gives Real Status On “Bad Boys” 3 & 4 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tisha Campbell-Martin On Working With Martin Lawrence Again [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: How Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith Provided Another Shining Example Of Black Love [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Will Smith Says Jaden Wearing Dresses May Have Been A “Mistake” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

20 Times Will Smith Made Us Laugh Out Loud

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Times Will Smith Made Us Laugh Out Loud

Continue reading 20 Times Will Smith Made Us Laugh Out Loud

20 Times Will Smith Made Us Laugh Out Loud

martin lawrence , will smith

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show