Air Force Sergeant Being Investigated For Rant About Black Females [VIDEO]

Tech. Sgt. Geraldine Lovely has not only been removed from her supervisory role, but is being investigated after her Facebook rant. According to The Daily News, she made nasty comments to lower-ranking Black females that she works with. The footage went viral and surfaced all over the internet.

In the video she said, “It pisses me the f–k off that they have no respect and constantly have an attitude. They’re talking down to me. I’m trying to tread lightly as a higher-ranking (non-commissioned officer) to not blow the f–k up and start a fight club. Every time I f–king talk to them, it’s like I’m just some stupid a— girl that doesn’t even deserve to be talked to as a person.”

The video was deleted and then another version was posted again. It has received over 1 million views on Facebook. There is no word on what other actions the Air Force will take, but we will keep you posted.

