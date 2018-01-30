Headkrack Comes For Gary With Da Tea Over Walmart’s Lock-Down Of Black Products [EXCLUSIVE]

It has become apparent in Walmart’s across the country that they have begun locking down only the black hair-care section of the store, requiring customers to wait for employees to unlock certain products before they can purchase them. The racism employed in this new policy is evident, though Walmart claims it only does it in certain locations, and it is based off of the popularity of certain items with shoplifters.

Headkrack gets where Walmart is coming from, and comes for Gary With Da Tea when he makes a complaint. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

