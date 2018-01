Stolen Church Van Gets Replaced By Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry rained the blessings down on a Georgia church after their church van was stolen.

WSB-TV Atlanta reports that the members of Lighthouse Community Church went to church Sunday, January 21 and found the van was gone. Nothing but glass from the van was left in the parking spot.

Members were devastated because the 15 seater van wasn’t just used to transport people to church, but the community benefited from it by taking the neighborhood kids to different activities and kid church events.

Seeing the story on Channel 2 Action news, Cindy Smith, the church administrator received a call from Tyler Perry saying that he bought the church a van.

After seeing my story last night about this van that was stolen from a Henry County church, Tyler Perry bought the church a new one! Amazing! Look for updates on Channel 2 Action News this evening. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/atVhAQmivU — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) January 25, 2018

Overwhelmed by the humble act of kindness Smith expressed her thanks to Perry. “Just his generosity, his willingness to help us here … he didn’t have to do this, but he took the time to call us and to offer this to us and we’re completely in awe and overwhelmed and excited and we know that the Lord touched his heart to do this,” said Smith.

(Source: WSB-TV)

(Photo Credit: Screenshot)

