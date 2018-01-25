Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tiffany Haddish Signs Deal With HBO

The "Girls Trip" actress is having an amazing 2018!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 35 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - August 15, 2

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

If we thought that 2017 was Tiffany Haddish’s breakout year, we undermined that her 2018 could be her everything!

According to Variety, the Girls Trip actress and comedian has penned a two-year, first-look deal with HBO, where she will develop new projects for the premium cable outlet. Now, we don’t know what those future films and specials will look like, but we know they are gonna be LIT!

 

The award-winning actress may not have been nominated for an Oscar, but be clear, this years is hers!

Not only has her memoir The Last Black Unicorn been flying off shelves, she’s also has three films coming out this year, including Kevin Hart’s “Night School,” “The Kitchen” and Universal’s “The Temp.” That, and she has her own TBS show dropping in April “The Last OG.”

Live your best life girl! We are here for all of it!

Custom: @csiriano Shoes: @jimmychoo Jewelry: @jaredlehrjewelry

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on

Tiffany has always been here for building her career to the next level…and calling it into existence.

As we previously reported, at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, where she won the best supporting actress, Tiffany stressed that she is all about breaking the glass ceiling and making a name for herself.

“It’s been so many years when nobody saw me. You know, when you’re a little kid, going through the system, doing all this—you wonder, ‘Does anyone even know I’m alive?’”

She added, “There’s so many people like me that you guys don’t know about…But they coming, ’cause I’ll keep the fucking door open.”

Baby girl, that door will continue to stay open for you! Congrats!!!!

The Latest:

Malcom Lee, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, Larenz Tate, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kofi Siriboe, and Will Packer

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

41 photos Launch gallery

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

Continue reading HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

RELATED NEWS:

Tiffany Haddish Shows Us More Than Her Funny Side At The 2017 New York Film Critics Awards

Sista Friends! Beyoncé Gives Tiffany Haddish Some Great Advice

Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband To Sue Her For Defamation

HBO , Tiffany Haddish

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show