Black GOP Lawmaker Finally Calls Out Trump And Demands Apology [VIDEO]

Rep. Mia Love, a Utah Republican, admitted on Sunday that President Donald Trump’s remarks were racist, in which he called Haiti and African nations “shithole countries,” CNN reported.
“I can’t defend the indefensible. You have to understand that there are countries that struggle out there. But their people, their people are good people and they’re part of us. We’re Americans,” said Love, who is Haitian-American.
Trump came under fire after he used the vulgar language during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators at the White House to describe Haiti and the African continent. He later denied using the language, but at least one Democratic senator who attended the meeting confirmed that he heard the president make the remarks. The president and lawmakers were discussing U.S. immigration policy. Trump said he would preferring immigrants from countries like Norway. Despite her president’s denial, Love believes he made the comment but doesn’t know the context. “I’m looking forward to finding out what happened, but more importantly, I’m looking forward to fixing the problem,” she added. On Thursday night, the lawmaker called on Trump to “apologize to both the American people and the nations he so wantonly maligned.”
While two Republicans at the meeting claim that Trump did not use the expletive, at least GOP senator confirmed indirectly that the president did make the comment. Most of Love’s GOP colleagues are looking the other way and hoping their president’s latest racist comment goes away quickly. The party’s leadership has been silent, most notably Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. The Senate’s lone Black Republican, South Carolina’s Tim Scott, failed to go as far as Love did in his response to Trump. “If these comments are the president’s words they are disappointing to say the least,” Scott said.
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
SOURCE: CNN
