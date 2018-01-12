LeToya Luckett Eases Into Her Role As Stepmother

LeToya Luckett has eased into her role as stepmother very well!

She recently posted a beautiful birthday wish to stepdaughter Madison on Instagram with a picture of the two of them at her recent wedding.

“This little face brings me so much joy. Madison, You’ve made me a better woman & I’m grateful to God for that. I want to be my best for you. As God holds my hand through this new adventure, I’ll hold your little hand tighter in mine ,” she wrote.

She added, “Funny thing is my closest family and friends know that I’ve always dreamed of having a little girl & naming her Madison!! I have the vision board to prove it , & when your dad revealed your name in one of our 1st conversations it almost brought me to tears because I knew God heard me …and that he has a sense of humor This has taught me to trust him even more.”

The singer then ended it with the following: “Welp baby girl – This is US! I’m so overjoyed to celebrate the

” big girl 6 “and many moooore years with you. I’m blessed I get to spend the rest of my life watching you grow into a beautiful woman. I know God has great things for you & I will be there to Love you through it all! I will consistently remind you to keep God 1st, that there is power in prayer, that you can do ANYTHING you put your mind to , that you are beautiful inside & out , that black gurl magic is real & that you’re blessed beyond measure. You are a BRIGHT light Your mom & dad have done such an amazing job with you & I want to do nothing but add to that. I will do my best to lead by example , & though I might mess up at times, please give me grace. I love you Madison & I celebrate you not just on your Burfday , but EVERYDAY!!! HAPPY Burfday my little sweetheart!!! See you soon! Love, “ Ma Toy” ”

As we know, the former Destiny’s Child singer recently married her love Tommicus Walker…and she shared with the world that she worries if Tommicus will love her in spite of all of her flaws. But she is clear: Her faith will get them both through.

“As I recently walked into this new chapter of my life as a Wife & a mother-in-Love of a beautiful little girl- the worry began to knock at my front door. Am I built for this? I’ve never been a mommy. My cooking skills are so ,so. My fresh smoothie game is aaiiiight,” Luckett wrote.

She added: “So I gotta share…everything? Will he still love me if? These are all the thoughts that started to flood my mind overwhelmed with worry instead of seeing the blessing that God had actually givin me far & beyond what I’ve prayed for all of these years”

Speak your truth sis!

The Walkers ❤️ A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Dec 20, 2017 at 11:23am PST

