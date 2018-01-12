Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mary J Blige Celebrates Birthday With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
93 reads
Leave a comment
W Magazine Celebrates Its 'Best Performances' Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi, Dior, and Dom Perignon

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

Mary J. Blige cemented her name in the history books with a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame today. The legendary singer was surrounded by fans and her celebrity friends. Diddy was on deck to emcee the ceremony and help Mary celebrate her birthday, which happened to fall on the same day of the unveiling.

Mary donned a tailored suit and blonde half-up, half-down do to the event while flashing a peraly smile as she accepted the honor.

Check out a clip of Mary and Diddy, below:

Happy Birthday Mary!

The Latest:

24th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party - Arrivals

Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP Image Award Nominations

19 photos Launch gallery

Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP Image Award Nominations

Continue reading Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP Image Award Nominations

Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP Image Award Nominations

RELATED STORIES:

#TimesUp: There’s A Silent Protest Happening At The Golden Globes & Mary J Blige Is In On It

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Mary J Blige Brings Aqua Blue Fever to Miami

Mary J. Blige

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show