Obama Talks Dancing With Prince [VIDEO]

Get ready because Friday, January 12, “My Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” will say hello to the world via Netflix. And to kick off its maiden voyage, the show’s first guest will be none other than former president Barack Obama.

The trailer is already out for the show and in it we see Obama reflecting on the time he danced alongside Prince onstage a few months before the singer’s sudden death.

“This was probably three or four months before he died and Prince asked my daughter Sasha to come up and dance and she’s an excellent dancer,” says Obama in the minute-long teaser. “Then Sasha pulls me up — which surprises me because she always mocks my dancing, but I have dad moves. And I think the key is what we call ‘staying in the pocket.’”

In 2016, Prince held a secret show at the White House during President Obama’s tenure. After his performance, Obama praised the singer as a “creative icon.”

The way Letterman’s new show on Netflix will go, we were told episodes will be released once a month and will include future guests such as JAY-Z, George Clooney, and Tina Fey.

Check out the trailer below.

