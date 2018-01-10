Rachel “Transracial” Dolezal Made A Shirt To Protest H&M And Failed

Photo by

Rachel “Transracial” Dolezal Made A Shirt To Protest H&M And Failed

Just wrong.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

You remember Rachel Dolezal, don’t you? She’s the “transracial” White woman who claimed she was Black, but was outed by her parents. She was the president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter in Spokane, Washington, and was seen marching side-by-side with civil rights activists.

However, Rachel forget a key element of activism — authenticity. Well, Rachel, who changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo in 2016, is still fighting the power and still getting the side-eye. In response to the outrage over H&M’s offensive  “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” shirt, Ms. Diallo decided to create and sell her own hoody, which read “Coolest Prince in the Hood.”

This didn’t go over too well, though, and she received backlash for the word “hood.” So she changed it to “world.” See below:

We all know Rachel is desperate for some coins, but why is she trying to profit from rightful outrage? Have several seats, sis.

