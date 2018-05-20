Report: Black Girls With A Positive Racial Identity Perform Better Academically

Black girls who are proud of their racial identity perform better academically than those with low self-esteem about their blackness a new study from Washington University in St. Louis found, The Source reported.

Follow @TheRSMS

SEE ALSO: Healthy Roots Dolls Empower Black Girls To Embrace Their Natural Hair

“Persons of color who have unhealthy racial identity beliefs tend to perform lower in school and have more symptoms of depression. There is a link between education and health-related outcomes. The next step is to examine how these contexts contribute to risky behavior taking in Black girls,” said Sheretta Butler-Barnes, assistant professor in social work at Washington University and lead author of the study.

Sheretta Butler-Barnes continues her work with the Girls Inc. Eureka! Program. Learn about her focus & inspiration. https://t.co/ZRdbgwOWbG — WUSTL Brown School (@BrownSchool) September 25, 2017

Having a positive racial identity protects girls in hostile or negative school environments. However, when coupled with positive perceptions of the school climate, positive racial self-esteem was associated with greater academic motivation. To achieve those results, it’s critical to begin building the right attitude about being Black by adolescence, which will serve girls well into their adulthood.

“In our study, we found that feeling positive about being Black, and feeling support and belonging at school may be especially important for African-American girls’ classroom engagement and curiosity,” Butler-Barnes added. “Given the ways in which private regard buffered against the negative effects of a lower sense of belonging, feeling connected to the school may also work together with racial identity attitudes to improve academic outcomes.” The study was based on surveys of 733 adolescent Black girls recruited from a longitudinal study when they were ages 12-16.

The Latest:

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 42 photos Launch gallery Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss Source:Getty 1 of 42 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 42 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 42 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 42 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 42 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 42 7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner Source:Getty 7 of 42 8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 42 9. The Obamas on Air Force One Source:Getty 9 of 42 10. The First Family in London Source:Getty 10 of 42 11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 11 of 42 12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner Source:Getty 12 of 42 13. Turkey Pardoning Source:Getty 13 of 42 14. Sunday Church Source:Getty 14 of 42 15. Gobble, Gobble Source:Getty 15 of 42 16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter Source:Getty 16 of 42 17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 17 of 42 18. A Family Affair Source:Getty 18 of 42 19. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 19 of 42 20. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 20 of 42 21. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 21 of 42 22. Historic First Family Source:Getty 22 of 42 23. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 23 of 42 24. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 24 of 42 25. Always Giving Back Source:Getty 25 of 42 26. A Christmas Story Source:Getty 26 of 42 27. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 27 of 42 28. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 28 of 42 29. Malia and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 29 of 42 30. Michelle Plays on a Bike Source:Getty 30 of 42 31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia Source:Getty 31 of 42 32. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 32 of 42 33. Family Support Source:Getty 33 of 42 34. The Sister Selfie Source:Pete Souza 34 of 42 35. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 35 of 42 36. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 36 of 42 37. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 37 of 42 38. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 38 of 42 39. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 39 of 42 40. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 40 of 42 41. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 41 of 42 42. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 42 of 42 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

SOURCE: The Source

SEE ALSO:

There Are Calls To Boycott Black Panther Because Michael B. Jordan Is Reportedly Dating A White Woman

Man Reportedly Killed Stepson By Throwing Him Against A Wall And Then Forced Siblings To Sleep Next To The Body

Report: Black Girls With A Positive Racial Identity Perform Better Academically was originally published on newsone.com