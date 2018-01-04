All The Things That Need To Stop Happening In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE]

7 reads Leave a comment
This edition of Special K‘s News You Can’t Use is dedicated to improvements in 2018. There are things from 2017 that simply just do not have to join us in 2018- in fact, it’s best if they didn’t. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Top 10 Things That Need To Stay In 2017
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Reality TV1 of 10
2. Concert mass shootings2 of 10
3. Partisan politics3 of 10
4. Mumble rap4 of 10
5. Sexual harassment5 of 10
6. Oversharing on social media6 of 10
7. Faux outrage7 of 10
8. White people denying racism.8 of 10
9. Inaction on gun legislation.9 of 10
10. Putting your health last.10 of 10
