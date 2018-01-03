Solar Princess Sings New Years Song “For The Whole World” [EXCLUSIVE]

Solar Princess is “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show‘s” first fan. She has nothing but a supportive and vibrant energy, which Rickey Smiley noticed immediately when they first met backstage at one of his shows in Georgia years back.
Solar says she is touched with the Lord and has a New Year’s song that she wrote, that she’s going to do “for the whole world.” Check out the audio player above to hear the whole funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
