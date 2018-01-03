Hip-Hop Spot
How Mike Tyson Is Cashing In On Cali’s New Marijuana Legislation [EXCLUSIVE]

With the start of the New Year also came the start of California’s full legalization of recreational marijuana. This is good news for the state’s burgeoning cannabis industry, and all of the people who are able to take advantage of the new legislation.

Among those people is Mike Tyson, who is opening up a huge cannabis ranch. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

