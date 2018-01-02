The Show
Home > The Show

Rickey Smiley Shares His Shock Over Poverty He Witnessed On Christmas [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
52 reads
Leave a comment

The holidays are over, it’s 2018, and “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” is back at it! Headkrack explains why we were all collectively short-changed by the days that actually holidays fell on. Meanwhile, Rickey Smiley talks about all the cooking he did over the holidays.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, he talks about teaming up with local organizations to bring gifts and even basic necessities to families on Christmas morning. Then, Gary With Da Tea gave an update on his quest to find love in 2018. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.c

RELATED: The Rickey Smiley Foundation Provides Hundreds Of Gifts For Kids! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley On Understanding That You Can’t Counsel Everybody [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Malik Perform Epic Elton John Lip-Synch [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Iyanla Vanzant

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Shares His Shock Over Poverty He Witnessed On Christmas [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show