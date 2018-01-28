Actress Leaves Playboy Mansion For God And Marries Christian Filmmaker

Andrea Logan White used to party at the Playboy Mansion, but now she is changing her life around. According to The Christian Post, White was friends with Hugh Hefner and he helped to turn her life around. In an interview she even revealed that Hefner helped her get closer to Jesus.
White suffered from an eating disorder, but then began attending church and welcome God into her life. She said, “Somehow, God used him (Hefner) in that world to really get me to a point where I realized this is not fulfillment; this is a lot of deception.” She recalls one day having a breakdown and said she turned to prayer.
White said, “I turned the radio station on and it was a pastor repeating the words, ‘Jesus loves you.’ I just cried out to God. That was really a shift in my faith and my life to start going on a better path.” White now has a book out where she talks about her breakdown, time with Hefner and marrying the love of her life.
