Gospel Singer In Critical Condition After Horrific Accident

Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing is now in critical condition after a horrific Christmas day crash. According to StarrFMOnline, she was on her way to perform at Kwabu and crashed around 11:15pm. Blessing was in the car with her husband, manager, personal assistant, writer and people from her record label.

Blessing is responding to treatment, but representatives want fans and friends to keep her in their prayers. Her music is beautiful and fills many with joy. She will continue to be in our prayers.

