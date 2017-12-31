1.24K reads Leave a comment
Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing is now in critical condition after a horrific Christmas day crash. According to StarrFMOnline, she was on her way to perform at Kwabu and crashed around 11:15pm. Blessing was in the car with her husband, manager, personal assistant, writer and people from her record label.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Blessing is responding to treatment, but representatives want fans and friends to keep her in their prayers. Her music is beautiful and fills many with joy. She will continue to be in our prayers.
The Latest:
- Gospel Singer In Critical Condition After Horrific Accident
- Black Tony Says He’s Selling A Piano From R. Kelly’s House [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley’s Impassioned Speech About Making The Decision To Win [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Freeway Rick Ross Details How Playing Tennis Taught Him To Hustle Out Of Poverty [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Black Tony Gets Checked By Beyonce Alowishus For Lying [EXCLUSIVE]
Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch [PHOTOS]
20 photos Launch gallery
Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch [PHOTOS]
1. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’1 of 20
2. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’2 of 20
3. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’3 of 20
4. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’4 of 20
5. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’5 of 20
6. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’6 of 20
7. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’7 of 20
8. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’8 of 20
9. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’9 of 20
10. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’10 of 20
11. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’11 of 20
12. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’12 of 20
13. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’13 of 20
14. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’14 of 20
15. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’15 of 20
16. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’16 of 20
17. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’17 of 20
18. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’18 of 20
19. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’19 of 20
20. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’20 of 20
RELATED: Toddler Survives Deadly Car Accident Being Called A “Miracle”
RELATED: Kenneka Jenkins’ Death Ruled An Accident
RELATED: Devastating: Teen Accidentally Kills Himself On Instagram Live
comments – Add Yours