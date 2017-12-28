Solange Reveals Autonomic Disorder Diagnosis

Prayers up for Solange y’all!

The “Don’t Touch My Hair” singer recently announced that she had to cancel her AFROPUNK New Year’s Eve concert because she has been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder.

On Instagram the 31-year-old Grammy winner wrote that she wasn’t sure she was going to share such a private matter, but she felt that she owed her fans the truth. That, and she’s been treated for this disorder for the past five months.

“Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times… Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share… However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE. The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me… Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after. I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you…….but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance…..as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways,” she wrote.

Solange concluded her post with the following: “As a part of the self care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018. This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life… Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life.”

So what exactly is autonomic disorder?

According to the Mayo Clinic, autonomic nerve disorders refer to disorders of your autonomic nervous system (ANS).which controls much of your involuntary functions. There are many symptoms to ANS, including “problems with the regulation of heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, perspiration, and bowel and bladder functions,” they wrote. In addition, other symptoms include fatigue, lightheadedness, passing out and weakness.

There are roughly six types of ANS, however, it’s not clear which one Solange suffers from.

All we can is say is feel better Solange!

Do you know someone who suffers from ANS?

