Praise Break: G.E. Patterson “He Never Has Left Me Alone” [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads Leave a comment
Time for another Praise Break, and for this one Rickey Smiley plays G.E. Patterson‘s uplifting and important reminder, “He Never Has Left Me Alone.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Praise Break: Bishop Paul S. Morton “His Yoke Is Easy” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Gets Ms. Janie Into The Christmas Spirit With “Oh Holy Night” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Break: Maurette Brown-Clark “It Ain’t Over” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Young Thug Merchandise Being Sold At H&M
- How A Pretty Ricky Member Went From Going Broke To Making Millions
- How A California Couple Almost Got Away With Selling Drugs
- Rickey Smiley & Malik Perform Epic Elton John Lip-Synch [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Rickey Smiley With Pastor E. Dewey Smith At The House Of Hope In Atlanta [PHOTOS]
13 photos Launch gallery
Rickey Smiley With Pastor E. Dewey Smith At The House Of Hope In Atlanta [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley & Pastor E. Dewey SmithSource:Getty 1 of 13
2. Rickey SmileySource:Getty 2 of 13
3. Rickey SmileySource:Getty 3 of 13
4. Rickey SmileySource:Getty 4 of 13
5. Rickey SmileySource:Getty 5 of 13
6. Rickey SmileySource:Getty 6 of 13
7. Rickey SmileySource:Getty 7 of 13
8. Rickey Smiley & Pastor E. Dewey SmithSource:Getty 8 of 13
9. Rickey Smiley & Pastor E. Dewey SmithSource:Getty 9 of 13
10. Rickey SmileySource:Getty 10 of 13
11. Rickey SmileySource:Getty 11 of 13
12. Rickey Smiley & Pastor E. Dewey SmithSource:Getty 12 of 13
13. Rickey SmileySource:Getty 13 of 13
comments – Add Yours