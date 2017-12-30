Praise Break: G.E. Patterson “He Never Has Left Me Alone” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Time for another Praise Break, and for this one Rickey Smiley plays G.E. Patterson‘s uplifting and important reminder, “He Never Has Left Me Alone.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

