Praise Break
Home > Praise Break

Praise Break: G.E. Patterson “He Never Has Left Me Alone” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Time for another Praise Break, and for this one Rickey Smiley plays G.E. Patterson‘s uplifting and important reminder, “He Never Has Left Me Alone.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Praise Break: Bishop Paul S. Morton “His Yoke Is Easy” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Gets Ms. Janie Into The Christmas Spirit With “Oh Holy Night” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Maurette Brown-Clark “It Ain’t Over” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Promotes His Book 'Stand By Your Truth'

Rickey Smiley With Pastor E. Dewey Smith At The House Of Hope In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley With Pastor E. Dewey Smith At The House Of Hope In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Praise Break: G.E. Patterson “He Never Has Left Me Alone” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley With Pastor E. Dewey Smith At The House Of Hope In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

Praise Break

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show