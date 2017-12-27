Floyd Mayweather is known for being an undefeated champ in boxing, but we didn’t know he had basketball skills too. According to The Source, Mayweather went on social media to challenge Kobe Bryant in a basketball game. Bryant posted a picture of him doing voices for his project “Dear Basketball” and Mayweather commented underneath.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Mayweather wrote, “@kobebryant I’m ready to play you one on one for $1,000,000.” Bryant has yet to respond, but what would make Mayweather challenge him? We will keep you posted on this story.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant Says He Would Kneel If He Were Still In The NBA

RELATED: Kobe Bryant Saves A High School Class From Taking Finals

RELATED: Kobe & Vanessa Bryant’s Beautiful Baby Girl [PHOTO]

The Latest:

Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony [PHOTOS] 17 photos Launch gallery Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony [PHOTOS] 1. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 1 of 17 2. Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers 2 of 17 3. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 3 of 17 4. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 4 of 17 5. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 5 of 17 6. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 6 of 17 7. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 7 of 17 8. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 8 of 17 9. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game 9 of 17 10. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 10 of 17 11. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 11 of 17 12. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 12 of 17 13. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 13 of 17 14. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 14 of 17 15. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 15 of 17 16. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 16 of 17 17. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading Floyd Mayweather Challenges Kobe Bryant In A Basketball Game Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony [PHOTOS]