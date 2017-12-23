Black Trump Supporter Accuses Former Campaign Manager Of Touching Her Inappropriately

Joy Villa was such a passionate Donald Trump supporter that she wore a “Make America Great Again” gown to the Grammys.

Her love for Trump, got her in his inner circles and even an invite to a November event at the Trump International Hotel in Washington. It was at the event that Joy claims Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager, touched her inappropriately. Joy Villa, 31, told Politico he slapped her butt twice.

While taking a photo together in late November, Villa claims he smacked her “ass really hard” and it was “completely demeaning and shocking.” Politico reports, “She confronted him. ‘I said, ‘Watch it.’ Half-joking, I said, ‘I can report you for sexual harassment.’ Lewandowski’s response, she said, was almost as shocking as the original slap. He said, ‘Go ahead, I work in the private sector,’ Villa recalled. ‘Then he smacks my ass again.’ Villa’s recollection of the incident was corroborated by a friend who witnessed the exchange. The friend said he wished to remain anonymous, in part because of Lewandowski’s continued influence in Trump circles.”

Joy Villa said the multiple women coming forward about sexual harassment motivated her to tell her story. Corey Lewandowski has not responded to the accusations.

No one, Republican or Democrat, should experience sexual assault. That said, considering Joy has allegedly experienced sexual misconduct, is she still a die-hard Trump supporter even though 13 women have accused him of sexual assault? Hopefully, her compassion for herself will transfer to Trump’s accusers.

