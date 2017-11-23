Bride Gets Married In Hospital So Her Dying Father Can Walk Her Down The Isle

It is a dream for many women to have their father walk her down the isle. Vieneese and Douglas Stanton were planning their beautiful wedding for April 2018, but her father became ill. According to Essence, doctors only gave her fathers week to live and she wanted him to see her special day.

Vieneese said, “My dad has acute leukemia … [doctors] were constantly giving us negative reports about my dad’s health so my fiancé — who’s now my husband — and I really wanted my dad to be a part of [the wedding]. My dad was really excited when we got engaged. Then to find out he wouldn’t make it to our original wedding day was sad for us, so we wanted to speed the process up a little bit.” Vieneese surprised her dad at the hospital around family, doctors and nurses.

They were married at San Francisco Medical Center. Nurses helped her plan the big event as well as decorated the hospital and bought a cake. Vieneese said, “It was amazing. It was beautiful. I was smiling the entire time.” Her father was able to capture that moment as well as finding out she is expecting. He remains ill, but Vieneese mentioned that she is preparing to say goodbye.

