And just like that, Diana Ross reminded us of the true meaning of the word diva. Diana served us fashion, hair and family at the 2017 American Music Awards where she received the lifetime achievement for her iconic contributions to the film and music world.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Diana effortlessly transition through her classics until asking her grandchildren and family to join her while she accepted the honor. Tracee Ellis Ross, who hosted the show, was right beside her mom and lovingly watched as Rhonda sung their mom’s praises.
Watch it go down, below:
Of course #BlackTwitter is losing its mind over the performance.
The Latest:
- Da Brat Is Here For Stove Top Stuffing’s Stretch-Pants For Thanksgiving [EXCLUSIVE]
- Report: No One Is Quite Sure What Omarosa Does In Trump Administration
- Diana Ross Gives Us The Diva Performance We’ve Been Missing [VIDEO]
- Christina Aguilera Dragged For Whitney Houston Tribute At The AMAs [VIDEO]
Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 American Music Awards
Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 American Music Awards
1. Tracee Ellis Ross Arrives To The American Music Awards1 of 8
2. Tracee Ellis Ross2 of 8
3. Diana Ross Rocks The Red Carpet3 of 8
4. Demi Lovato4 of 8
5. Kelly Rowland5 of 8
6. DJ Khaled6 of 8
7. Lady Gaga7 of 8
8. Ciara8 of 8
RELATED STORIES:
Tracee Ellis Ross To Host American Music Awards Where Mom Diana Ross Receives Lifetime Achievement
Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 American Music Awards