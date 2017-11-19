“I Should Have Left Them In Jail,” Trump Fires Back At LaVar Ball

The tension between President Donald Trump and LaVar Ball, the father of one of the UCLA basketball players release from China after getting arrested for shoplifting, increased with the president’s tweet on Sunday.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“I should have left them in jail!,” Trump shot back at Ball after he dismissed the president’s role in helping to release his son, LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley who were charged for stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store near their hotel in Hangzhou.

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

The three UCLA freshmen returned to the United States on Tuesday, avoiding prosecution for shoplifting that could have resulted in up to 10 years in prison. Trump, while on a state visit to China, reportedly raised the issue with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, asking for his help to resolve the issue. When Trump didn’t receive a pat on the back for their release, he shamed the athletes via a Twitter post, asking, “Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump?” Ultimately, all three players expressed their gratitude during a press conference, ESPN reported.

SEE ALSO: Why Weren’t The UCLA Basketball Players Expelled For Stealing In China? Here’s What Their Suspension Means

In an interview with ESPN on Friday, LaVar Ball told the network that people “want to make it seem like he (Trump) helped me out.” It was reported that White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly had been in touch with the families, the UCLA coaching staff and Chinese authorities. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is believed to have briefed Trump about the case. LaVar Ball added that his son was accused of committing a minor offense, which does not “define” his son’s character—noting that he’s seen people commit worse crimes while growing up in Los Angeles.

The Latest:

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas 45 photos Launch gallery 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas 1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss Source:Getty 1 of 45 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 45 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 45 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 45 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 45 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 45 7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner Source:Getty 7 of 45 8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 45 9. The Obamas on Air Force One Source:Getty 9 of 45 10. The First Family in London Source:Getty 10 of 45 11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 11 of 45 12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner Source:Getty 12 of 45 13. Turkey Pardoning Source:Getty 13 of 45 14. Sunday Church Source:Getty 14 of 45 15. Gobble, Gobble Source:Getty 15 of 45 16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter Source:Getty 16 of 45 17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 17 of 45 18. Team Obama Source:Instagram 18 of 45 19. A Family Affair Source:Getty 19 of 45 20. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 20 of 45 21. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 21 of 45 22. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 22 of 45 23. Historic First Family Source:Getty 23 of 45 24. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 24 of 45 25. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 25 of 45 26. Playing In The Oval Office Source:Instagram 26 of 45 27. Always Giving Back Source:Getty 27 of 45 28. A Christmas Story Source:Getty 28 of 45 29. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 29 of 45 30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 30 of 45 31. Malia and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 31 of 45 32. Michelle Plays on a Bike Source:Getty 32 of 45 33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia Source:Getty 33 of 45 34. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 34 of 45 35. Family Support Source:Getty 35 of 45 36. The Sister Selfie Source:Pete Souza 36 of 45 37. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 37 of 45 38. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 38 of 45 39. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 39 of 45 40. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 40 of 45 41. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 41 of 45 42. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 42 of 45 43. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 43 of 45 44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 44 of 45 45. Christmas Tree Lighting Source:Getty 45 of 45 Skip ad Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

SOURCE: ESPN

SEE ALSO:

By Home Schooling Son, LaVar Ball Keeps Changing The Game

LaVar Ball Withdraws LaMelo From High School To Personally Train Him