Woman Nails “Um Game” Explanation Of “Takers” Even Though She’s Never Seen It [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

For the “Umm Game,” contestants are faced with the challenge of delivering an explanation for 30 seconds without saying “umm,” or “uuuh” or any of those typical fillers we tend to use in conversation. In this day and age, such a thing proves difficult for most of us.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

But a young woman named Natalia called up and was all the ready to conquer! When Headkrack asked her to tell the plot of “Takers,” from Chris Brown‘s character’s perspective, she totally nailed it, even though she has never seen the movie! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Should Chris Brown’s Latest Target Fight Back? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Memphis Woman Makes “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” History, Spawns New “Um Game” Rule [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: The Lesson Chris Brown Should Have Learned By Now [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]