CLOSE
Fashion & Lifestyle
HomeFashion & Lifestyle

Inside Kandi Burruss’ Empire: Clothing Boutiques & Talent Competitions

Leave a comment

Kandi Burruss is more than one-sixth of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast. She’s a business-minded entrepreneur with her own clothing boutique in Atlanta and her own solo reality show in the works. She even has her own iPhone App!

Here, she takes us inside her “Kandi Koated Factory”:

There’s No Business Like Show Business: 5 Reality Show Women-Turned-Moguls

Whose Idea Was It To Put All The Wives In One Room? “RHOA” [RECAP]

NeNe Leaks Getting Spinoff Show?

Inside Kandi Burruss’ Empire: Clothing Boutiques & Talent Competitions was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close