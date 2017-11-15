Father’s Hilarious Response To Finding Out He’s Having Daughter #5 [VIDEO]

Many expectant fathers dream of the day that they can play with their sons, teaching them the rites of manhood like going for a haircut, or spending time together learning daddy’s favorite pastime whether it’s fishing, following a sports team or playing video games. But for a Texas father, his wife’s fifth pregnancy meant that those dreams were forever dashed. After a hard day’s work, he came home to a gender reveal, only to find out he and his wife were expecting another daughter.
His response video went viral and for hilarious reasons.
When Mark Taylor found out the gender of his fifth child, he needed just a little time to process the information.
When Angel Taylor learned the gender of her new baby, she gathered her four girls—Jordyn, 12, Juliyn, 9, Jaxsyn, 3, and Jestyn, 9 months—to help surprise their dad with the news. Luckily, since it turns out they were having a girl for the fifth time, Angel and her daughters didn’t have to do much to organize the surprise.
The story goes on to reveal that Taylor, himself a junior was hoping his son would be the third, even going so far as to call each daughter “Trey” before their gender was revealed. The couple, who have been married since 2007 met while both were in the Air Force. (They have both now retired from the military.)
Angel Taylor tells People.com that her husband’s dreams are permanently on hold, as baby #5 is the last one for her.
Oh well, if the cuteness of his existing daughters is any indication, he can at least count on another gorgeous daughter. Unfortunately, no brothers means that Dad will have to fend off any undesirable mates himself.
Well, congrats to the Taylors!
PHOTOS: Angel Taylor