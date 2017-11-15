Why Tiffany Haddish’s SNL Milestone Is Actually A Shame [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tiffany Haddish landed herself the coveted position of host of SNL over the weekend. Haddish’s SNL debut marks the first time a black female comedian has hosted the show. While this milestone should be celebrated for Haddish’s sake, the fact that it’s 2017 and we’re just hitting his mark is truly terrible. Yes, that’s right: in 2017, no other black female comedian has ever hosted the show. Not Whoopi Goldberg, Wanda Sykes, Mo’Nique, or any of the six incredible black female regulars that have graced the SNL stage in its 43 seasons.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Tiffany is the 12th black woman in general to host the show (after Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey, and Queen Latifah to name a few). But black female comedians are just now feeling the love, apparently. Clearly, we’ve got a long way to go. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Kenan Thompson Reveals Which SNL Guest Host Surprised Him The Most With Comedy Skills [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: What Steve Harvey Said To Kenan Thompson About Playing Him On SNL [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: The Lonely Island On How They Got Nas To Be In Their Movie [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]