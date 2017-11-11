Brandy & Patti LaBelle Are Heading To “Star”

Brandy & Patti LaBelle Are Heading To “Star”

LaBelle will play Brandy's mother on the Lee Daniels musical drama

Posted 2 hours ago
Fox’s Star is getting  a few new co-stars!

According to VarietyPatti LaBelle and Brandy Norwood have signed on to Lee Daniels FOX musical drama. LaBelle will play Christine, the mother of Carlotta Brown (played by Queen Latifah), while Norwood will be Carlotta’s younger sister, Cassie.

Clearly, Brandy is over the moon about being cast.

The two will appear in multiple episodes during the second half of the season, which will air in spring 2018.

We are definitely here for this!

