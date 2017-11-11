Fox’s Star is getting a few new co-stars!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
According to Variety, Patti LaBelle and Brandy Norwood have signed on to Lee Daniels FOX musical drama. LaBelle will play Christine, the mother of Carlotta Brown (played by Queen Latifah), while Norwood will be Carlotta’s younger sister, Cassie.
Clearly, Brandy is over the moon about being cast.
The two will appear in multiple episodes during the second half of the season, which will air in spring 2018.
We are definitely here for this!
The Latest:
- How Far Black America’s Well-Being Has Plunged Under Trump
- Brandy & Patti LaBelle Are Heading To “Star”
- Black Twitter Destroys J. Crew After Company Does Black Model Dirty
- School Sells $120 Bulletproof Panels For Student Book Bags
Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav 'Round The Way Girl
Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav 'Round The Way Girl
1. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty 1 of 8
2. Taraji P. HensonSource:Instagram 2 of 8
3. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty 3 of 8
4. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty 4 of 8
5. Taraji P. HensonSource:Instagram 5 of 8
6. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty 6 of 8
7. 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 7 of 8
8. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty 8 of 8
RELATED NEWS:
TV ROUNDUP: Queen Latifah, Anika Rose & Tia Mowry Slated To Star In Prime Time Series
‘Empire’Recap: The Lucious Is Back In The Game
‘Empire’ Recap: Anika Teams Up With Angelo To Bring More Drama