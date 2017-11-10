Big Pun’s Son Posts Music Video Inspired By Abuse His Family Suffered From His Father

While many will forever remember Christopher “Big Pun” Rios as an iconic rapper in hip hop’s history, the abusive behavior that he put his family through is often swept under the rug. However, his son, Chris Rivers is speaking out about it in a powerful way.

In the new music video for his song called “Fear of My Crown,” he depicts the household that Rivers grew up in: one in which the father and husband uses physical and mental abuse to control his family. In a statement defending the graphic visuals of the music video, Rivers said it had to be exactly right.

“Growing up in an extremely abusive household, I’ve gotten to see all the subtle nuances and the major effects as well that trickle down from these events,” Rivers said. “From confidence issues to depression of self worth to trauma, the spectrum is so vast and yet most people sweep these things under the rug. I want everyone who has been through any form of abuse to know that these things do not decide your worth.”

This isn’t the first time that Pun’s family has spoken up about the abuse. His widow Liza Rios has spoken up about the domestic violence that her family suffered in various documentaries about the rapper. Fat Joe has publicly spoken out against Rios on Hot 97, saying that he had “personally” never seen him abuse her and that she’s “disrespecting his legacy.” But the song’s producer Dominigo, who has worked with both Pun and Rivers, thinks that this song is a step in the right direction.

“I like what I am seeing and the point of this song and video was to bring a message on how kids are affected by Domestic Violence,” said Domingo. “Hopefully people are letting this message hit home and they will appreciate Hip-Hop music with a message again.”

You can watch the video down below.

