Rock-T Believes The 49ers Will Win Their First Game Of The Season This Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It looks like Rock-T woke up on the right side of the bed this morning and is feeling pretty confident about his picks this week. Last week he was 10-3 and he mentioned that’s why people call him the “sports genius.” He believes that Saints will win against the Bills and has the Bears taking down Green Bay Packers without Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets will win over Tampa and Houston will lose to the Rams. Rock-T doesn’t even want to watch the 49ers against the Giants because they both suck this season. He see’s the 49ers winning their first game and has the Dallas Cowboys beating the Atlanta Falcons. Rock-T thinks he’s on fire, but we shall see what happens this weekend.

Here is my #RockTNFLPicks- WEEK 10. I️ was 10-3 last week. #SportsGenius A post shared by ROCK-T (@rocktholla) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

