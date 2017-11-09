“Queen Sugar” Recap Season 2, Episode 15: “Harvest”

Well, here we go, sugar babies. We’re down to the last episode before the very last Queen Sugar episode of Season 2., the penultimate one for you vocabulary fiends. How are we going to make it for months without the Bordelons? Thankfully, The Quad is back in January on BET. Gotta keep at least one Black show on year round.

But until then, we’re in the world of St. Josephine. We start off this week’s episode “Copper Sun” with an understandably distraught Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) being checked on by Hollywood (Omar Dorsey) and encouraged to share whatever’s going on. Ralph Angel tells him to get the family together because he wants to tell everyone what happened at the same time.

Remy (Dondre Whitfield) and Charley (Dawn Lyen Gardner) are having a nice moment before one of the creepy Jacob Boudreaux (Leo Coco) slithers into her office. He wants to talk partnership. He’s seen that Charley’s business acumen got 40% of his farmers to grind with her. He thinks they’d do better together. Geez, these Landry/Boudreaux folks aren’t even loyal to each other. But what’s their real agenda? Charley’s not feeling that offer, no way.

The concerned family waits together to hear what Ralph Angel has to say. Since the harvest is happening, he needs to be focused but obviously, he’s been gut-punched by Darla’s news. He tells the family and they rally behind him and Blue (Ethan Hutchinson.) This episode is full of some beautiful moments that truly reveal the heart of the Bordelon family.

They go through their changes with each other, but when someone is suffering, they pull together. So when Ralph Angel tells them that Blue isn’t his, they’re all feeling his pain. I do remember Darla (Bianca Lawson) saying it was possible that Blue was not his, not that she knew for sure. Obviously, Ralph Angel heard differently.

That’s evident when Darla asks Hollywood to pick up Blue. She’s heading to her sponsor’s place – Thank God, she’s gonna need her – but thinks things can be worked out. Hollywood has to set her straight real quick. I do understand that Darla had to be honest to set things right with Ralph Angel. I do. Addicts are liars and manipulators when they’re active, so being honest is part of their recovery to make amends to those they’ve hurt. But this isn’t the kind of revelation that’s going to magically heal overnight.

Which is why Darla should have known that showing up for work was a mistake. I give her credit for trying to keep things as normal as possible but yeah. No. When Charley sees her, her face says it all. Darla gamely tries to sell Charley on how committed she is to the job and Charley quickly lets her know how committed she is…to her brother. Darla gotta go. Luckily, she doesn’t work for the High Yellow ’cause I think Aunt Vi (Tina Lifford) might have yoked ole girl up.

The Bordelon’s first harvest in years is anything but a good moment. Ralph Angel (thank you Queen Sugar costume designers, not only for Ralph Angel’s white funeral suit in the first season but for this Carhartt jumpsuit in this season. Oh my, Kofi Siriboe is a good-looking man.) The farmers are jumping ship after pressure from the Landrys. Ralph Angel’s got sugar to grind but he’s feeling defeated after all the drama. He rallies to give a speech to the troops but his heart is heavy. He says he only wanted to be a good father and a good farmer so he’s going to try and follow through on one of these things. Dammit Ralph Angel , you’re breaking my heart this week.

Nova’s navigating a media inquiry into Queen Sugar. The Landrys are spreading rumors about the Queen Sugar mill and its equipment. Some farmers won’t risk grinding there because of it and the news is now sniffing around. Nova tries to kill the story but it can’t be done. So now Charley has something else to worry about.

Micah (Nicholas Ashe) has found his activist heart over the Confederate imagery at his school. Welcome to Blackness, my young brotha. He wants all the Confederate folks out of the school, so he’s posting a notice on everyone’s locker. Some students applaud it, others throw the notices right on the floor in front of him.

