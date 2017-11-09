So many people dread having to go to jury duty, but for some Chicago citizens they got really excited about it. As people waited in the office a familiar voice spoke out saying, “Hi, how are y’all doing today?” It was Obama and from the looks of the video everyone got excited.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Obama was summoned earlier last month and reported to the Daley Center where a large crowd of spectators waited for him. People immediately began taking out there camera phones while he shook hands with everyone in the room. One potential juror reported by Buzzfeed was going to not go, but was happy that he did. Obama was there for less than two hours and one report mentioned lawyers didn’t want him as a juror. Don’t we all wish we were at this jury duty?
RELATED: Man Convicted For Threatening To Assassinate Obama Is Sentenced To A Lifetime Of White Privilege
RELATED: Barack Obama Cracks Joke Aimed At Trump & Others [VIDEO]
RELATED: Even President Obama Has To Show Up For Jury Duty
The Latest:
- Did The Judge In Meek Mill’s Case Try And Get Him To Sign With His Friends Label?
- Lisa Nicole Cloud And Darren Naugles To Work On Marriage Despite Alleged Cheating
- GoFundMe Page For Ayden Brown Raises Over $250,000
- Obama Reports For Jury Duty And Has Everyone Excited [VIDEO]