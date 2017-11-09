Obama Reports For Jury Duty And Has Everyone Excited [VIDEO]

So many people dread having to go to jury duty, but for some Chicago citizens they got really excited about it. As people waited in the office a familiar voice spoke out saying, “Hi, how are y’all doing today?” It was Obama and from the looks of the video everyone got excited.

Obama was summoned earlier last month and reported to the Daley Center where a large crowd of spectators waited for him. People immediately began taking out there camera phones while he shook hands with everyone in the room. One potential juror reported by Buzzfeed was going to not go, but was happy that he did. Obama was there for less than two hours and one report mentioned lawyers didn’t want him as a juror. Don’t we all wish we were at this jury duty?

