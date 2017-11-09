New Music
Remy Ma Feat. Lil’ Kim “Wake Me Up” [NEW MUSIC]

They remind fans of what made them big.

The long awaited collaboration between Remy Ma and Lil’ Kim is finally here, and the two spitters have a few words for the haters. Check out the track below, which makes use of Lil’ Kim’s classic beat for “Queen B*tch.” Though the two never mention names, it’s clear they want the competition to be humble.

