Lil’ Kim Teaching Her Daughter How To Ride A Bike Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today [VIDEO]

We all know Lil’ Kim as being the Hip Hop icon, but she is in full mommy mode as well now. The rapper shared a video of her trying to teach her 3-year-old daughter, Royal Reign how to ride a bike and it was so precious. In the video you can hear Lil’ Kim say, “Come on baby push the pedals,” after her daughter got frustrated.
Royal kept pushing and began moving a bit, but stopped after a while. Lil’ Kim never gave up on encouraging her and we couldn’t help but love to watch. She posted the video and captioned it, “My baby is so adorable she had me laughing trying to learn how to ride a bike And by the way this is at my house in Alpine, believe half of what you see and none of what you hear. #lilkim #royalreign #beehive #queenbee.” It’s amazing to see the moments captured and we hope Lil’ Kim shares more.
