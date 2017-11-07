Why Tyrese Missed Court Date And Visitation With His Daughter

Tyrese has had several breakdowns recently and has shown many of them on social media. A lot of it was over the fact that he couldn’t see his daughter and his ex-wife, Norma Gibson told courts that he abused their daughter. Now, new information being released shows that Tyrese missed certain visitation to do something else.

According to Madamenoire, Tyrese not only missed a court date, but also lost out on a chance to spend time with his daughter due to a yoga retreat. It is reported that he was in London and Russell Simmons had suggested he go. Lawyers for Norma said she’s, “very worried about the current state of his mental health.” She would also like monitored visits if possible.

Tyrese even posted him at the retreat on Instagram. Norma and Tyrese are due in court next week, but there is no word on if Tyrese will make it. We will keep you posted on what happens.

