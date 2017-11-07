Entertainment News
Why Tyrese Missed Court Date And Visitation With His Daughter

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

2016 Weinstein Company And Netflix Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals

Tyrese has had several breakdowns recently and has shown many of them on social media. A lot of it was over the fact that he couldn’t see his daughter and his ex-wife, Norma Gibson told courts that he abused their daughter. Now, new information being released shows that Tyrese missed certain visitation to do something else.

In London….. Will Smith Levels…… “Be still and know that ! am God” Psalms 46:10 !!!!!!!!!!!!! People will ask how did ! get though it……. #Meditation was suggested by our Favorite Uncle and savage Business Media Mogul!!! @UncleRush #HotYoga google it! Health is wealth…. ! was like nah…. that ain’t gansta… Now look at me aha!! ! was fully fully in my zone until my daughters dog came running in say hello to “Roman”….. now ! know first hand what this scripture means…. “Be still and know that ! am GOD”….. #WhenWeStandWithEachothetMountainsWillMove #BlackWallStreet #BlackFathers #FathersWorldWide Mothers aka Queen of our EARTH!! Excited that THIS is the new narrative amongst moguls and fathers- when I️ lose you lose – That’s when we step IN and pull each other UP!!!!!!!! PLEASE be careful that the narrative doesn’t change…. this is not about women vs men… cause fellas trust me we don’t want that fight lol….. It’s about Fathers vs Liars

According to Madamenoire, Tyrese not only missed a court date, but also lost out on a chance to spend time with his daughter due to a yoga retreat. It is reported that he was in London and Russell Simmons had suggested he go. Lawyers for Norma said she’s, “very worried about the current state of his mental health.” She would also like monitored visits if possible.

Tyrese even posted him at the retreat on Instagram. Norma and Tyrese are due in court next week, but there is no word on if Tyrese will make it. We will keep you posted on what happens.

Continue reading Why Tyrese Missed Court Date And Visitation With His Daughter

