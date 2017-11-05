3 Things To Know About Colin Kaepernick’s Collusion Case

The attorney representing quarterback Colin Kaepernick has an uphill fight to prove, without having a “smoking gun,” that National Football League teams conspired to prevent him from playing this season, The Washington Post reported.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Nevertheless, attorney Mark J. Geragos is moving forward with his case, notifying NFL executives and team owners on Friday that he is requesting electronic communication, phone records and their testimony as first steps to prove collusion. The Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ,Houston Texans’ Robert McNair and New England Patriots’ Robert Kraft are among the owners specifically named.

“Every day that goes by and he doesn’t get signed is another nail in the NFL’s defense,” Geragos told The Post, declining to share more about a possible smoking gun.

Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Bob McNair will be deposed in Colin Kaepernick's collusion grievance against the NFL. https://t.co/9gvVfE33pQ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 3, 2017

Kaepernick, a Super Bowl quarterback, remains unsigned this season. Last year he set off what has become a contentious national debate after he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and injustice toward minorities.

Here are three things to know about Kaepernick’s collusion case:

—Kaepernick’s legal team has a high burden of proof

NBC Sports said there’s one main thing to understand about this case: “If he has paperwork proving that the owners conspired to keep him out of football, he wins. If he doesn’t, he almost certainly loses.” The news outlet pointed to the successful collusion case of Marvin Miller against Major League Baseball, in which he showed from documents that the owners conspired not to sign free agents.

—Weighing the factor that teams have signed less skilled quarterback this season

According to ESPN, most reasonable people agree that Kaepernick is more skilled than most quarterbacks on team rosters. But that goes nowhere. The NFL’s collective bargaining agreement requires a higher burden of proof than simply to point out that Kaepernick is good enough to play, yet no team has signed him.

—-Trump’s influence on team owners is complicated

President Donald Trump has weighed in numerous times against Kaepernick, shaming owners for not firing players who kneel during the anthem. Sports Illustrated said the president “has signaled that he’d prefer teams not sign free agents who would kneel during the anthem.” The president’s involvement could be considered collusive if the owners, behind the scene, communicated their displeasure with Kaepernick through Trump.

The Latest:



55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas 45 photos Launch gallery 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas 1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss Source:Getty 1 of 45 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 45 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 45 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 45 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 45 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 45 7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner Source:Getty 7 of 45 8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 45 9. The Obamas on Air Force One Source:Getty 9 of 45 10. The First Family in London Source:Getty 10 of 45 11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 11 of 45 12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner Source:Getty 12 of 45 13. Turkey Pardoning Source:Getty 13 of 45 14. Sunday Church Source:Getty 14 of 45 15. Gobble, Gobble Source:Getty 15 of 45 16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter Source:Getty 16 of 45 17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 17 of 45 18. Team Obama Source:Instagram 18 of 45 19. A Family Affair Source:Getty 19 of 45 20. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 20 of 45 21. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 21 of 45 22. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 22 of 45 23. Historic First Family Source:Getty 23 of 45 24. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 24 of 45 25. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 25 of 45 26. Playing In The Oval Office Source:Instagram 26 of 45 27. Always Giving Back Source:Getty 27 of 45 28. A Christmas Story Source:Getty 28 of 45 29. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 29 of 45 30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 30 of 45 31. Malia and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 31 of 45 32. Michelle Plays on a Bike Source:Getty 32 of 45 33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia Source:Getty 33 of 45 34. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 34 of 45 35. Family Support Source:Getty 35 of 45 36. The Sister Selfie Source:Pete Souza 36 of 45 37. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 37 of 45 38. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 38 of 45 39. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 39 of 45 40. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 40 of 45 41. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 41 of 45 42. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 42 of 45 43. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 43 of 45 44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 44 of 45 45. Christmas Tree Lighting Source:Getty 45 of 45 Skip ad Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

SOURCE: Washington Post, NBC Sports, ESPN, Sports Illustrated

SEE ALSO:

NEWS ROUNDUP: Colin Kaepernick Gets A Book Deal

Everything We Know About Houston Texans Owner Bob McNair’s History Of Racism And Discrimination