After getting dragged by Black Twitter for her infamous Aaliyah Halloween costume, Kim Kardashian is now apologizing.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Remember last week, for one of her many outfits, the reality star chose to dress up as the beloved 90s singer from her iconic “Try Again” video. Folks were not here for it and accused her–once again–of trying to jack Black culture for her own personal gain.
Well clearly, Kimmy was paying attention to these criticisms and recently issued an apology, People reported.
“Aaliyah was such an amazing singer and she will forever be a music legend. I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone. When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire. I play every kind of genre of music in my home and I like for my kids to be exposed to many different artists.”
She added, “For me, it’s always about love and respect. I loved that Kourtney was Michael Jackson for one of her costumes, and that my son was Axel Rose. We don’t see color in my home. We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect— it’s that simple!”
Girl….you don’t see color in your house? With your Black husband and children? And no, it’s not that simple. We have to see color, because it’s who we are and how the world sees us. Try again.
Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about this colorblind nonsense.
https://twitter.com/thehomiejerm/status/926859981022007297
Welp!
Looks like she might be apologizing a second time for this one.
What do you think of Kim K’s apology?
The Latest:
- Why Wendy Williams Shouldn’t Have Said Dehydration Is Why She Fainted
- Kim Kardashian On Her Aaliyah Halloween Costume: “I Am Truly Sorry If I Offended Anyone”
- Headkrack, Da Brat & Talib Kweli Rap About Tyrese, Kaepernick, Trump & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Rutgers Pays Tribute To Former Slaves By Renaming Parts Of Campus
Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes
1. Happy Halloween!Source:Getty Images 1 of 63
2. Beyonce as Lil' Kim2 of 63
3. Beyonce as Lil' Kim3 of 63
4. Beyonce as Lil' Kim4 of 63
5. Kim Kardashian as Cher5 of 63
6. Halle Berry as a Sexy Witch6 of 63
7. Beyonce and Jay Z as Lil' Kim and Biggie7 of 63
8. Alexis Ohanian Jr as Bat Girl8 of 63
9. Kim Kardashian as Cher9 of 63
10. Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah10 of 63
11. Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah11 of 63
12. Beyonce as Lil' Kim12 of 63
13. Marlo Hampton as Halle Berry In BAPS13 of 63
14. Marlo Hampton as Halle Berry In BAPS14 of 63
15. Kandi Burruss as Pennywise15 of 63
16. Kandi Burrus and Todd Tucker as LL Cool T16 of 63
17. NeNe & Gregg Leakes as Pest Control17 of 63
18. Usher and Grace Miguel as Jules Winnfield + DAHLIA18 of 63
19. Nas As Richard Pryor19 of 63
20. Trey Songz as Freddy Krueger20 of 63
21. Demi Lovato as Selena21 of 63
22. Rita Orta as Poison Ivy22 of 63
23. Paris and Prince Jackson23 of 63
24. Toya, Kandi and Her Squad as 90s Girls24 of 63
25. Eniko Hart as Ciara25 of 63
26. Swizz Beatz from The Goonies26 of 63
27. LaLa Anthony as a Sexy Bunny27 of 63
28. Steph Curry as Jigsaw28 of 63
29. Terrenc J and Jasmine Sanders and The Cowardly Lion and Dorothy29 of 63
30. Shantel Jackson as an Egyptian Queen30 of 63
31. Amina Buddafly as Aaliyah31 of 63
32. Amina Buddafly as Aaliyah32 of 63
33. Sevyn Streeter as Queen Of The Night33 of 63
34. Kelly Rowland as Strange`34 of 63
35. Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon as Strange` and Eddie Murphy35 of 63
36. LeBron James as Pennywise36 of 63
37. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade as Milli Vanilli37 of 63
38. Diggy Simmons as Jim "The Last Dragon" Kelly38 of 63
39. Cardi B as Cruella De Vil39 of 63
40. Wendy Williams as The Statue of Liberty40 of 63
41. Big Sean and Jhene Aiko as Michael Jackson and 80's dancer41 of 63
42. Toya Wright and Reginae Carter as Skeletons42 of 63
43. Charlamagne Thagod and DJ Envy as The Black Panther and Batman43 of 63
44. Rachel Lindsay as a Playboy Bunny44 of 63
45. Kendrick Lamar as Jesus Christ45 of 63
46. Russell Simmons as “My Adidas” circa 198646 of 63
47. Adele as a Court Jester47 of 63
48. Big Boi and Sherlita Patton As Chewbacca and Wonder Woman48 of 63
49. Zoe Kravitz and and Karl Glusman as ‘Fight Club’49 of 63
50. Wiz Khalifa and Izzy As 80s Babies50 of 63
51. Dascha Polanco and Her Children As Sumo Wrestlers51 of 63
52. Khloe Kardashian and Tristian Thompson as The Game Of Thrones52 of 63
53. Joan Smalls as Minnie Mouse53 of 63
54. Lance and Rebecca Gross as "A Different World's" Dwayne Wayne and Whitney Gilbert54 of 63
55. Remy Ma As Cruella de Vil55 of 63
56. Kim Kardashian as Selena56 of 63
57. The hosts of The Real as Beyonce, Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B57 of 63
58. Usher as The Night King from "Game of Thrones"58 of 63
59. Diddy as Slick Rick59 of 63
60. Fabolous, Emily B and fam as "Family Guy"60 of 63
61. Lady Gaga as Edward Scissorhands61 of 63
62. Heidi Klum as Michael Jackson62 of 63
63. LaLa as Skarlet from "Mortal Kombat"63 of 63
RELATED NEWS:
Kim Kardashian Covers Interview Magazine As New ‘First Lady’ Of America (Seriously)
Meagan Good Checks Fan Who Says ‘True Christians Don’t Celebrate Halloween’
#PullItDownNow! Black Twitter Blasts Nivea For Skin-Lightening Lotion Ad