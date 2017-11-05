Motown Museum Expansion To Bring More Cultural, Economic Opportunities To Detroit

Detroit’s Motown Museum launched a $50 million fundraising campaign to redevelop what was once home to one of the most iconic record labels in music history, NBC News reported.

The fundraising efforts were started to further the legacy of Motown Records; a place that launched the careers of legendary artists including The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and The Temptations. As part of the expansion plan, the museum will reportedly transform into a 50,000-square-foot space. There will be exhibits that detail music executive Berry Gordy’s entrepreneurial start and highlight all of the artists who contributed to pushing the record label forward.

Museum-goers currently only have access to two houses on Grand Boulevard and the funds from the campaign will allow a third house with more exhibits to be built. Motown Museum CEO Robin Terry told the news outlet that the expansion will foster job creation and economic growth in Detroit, providing the local community with nearly 250 job opportunities.

Aside from the addition of new exhibits, the Motown Museum plans to expand its programming by hosting events like an “entrepreneurial pitch competition” for millennials, inspired by Gordy’s early beginnings in the music industry. The expansion will also allow the museum to accommodate more visitors. So far, several foundations and individuals have reportedly stepped up to contribute to the campaign.

“The Motown story just at a basic level is one of the greatest stories of enterprise, entrepreneurship and creativity,” Terry told NBC News. “It’s the American success story. It is all of that. It’s one of the greatest influencers on our culture in our lifetime and so our vision is to really create a space that is respectful of that kind of institution.”

Motown Records founder Berry Gordy was inducted into The Songwriters Hall of Fame in June.

