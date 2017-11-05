Mom Rightly Angry After School’s Automated Message Calls Her Daughter The N-Word

and hearing it mispronounce your child’s name as the N-word. That’s what recently happened to Rochester mom Nicomi Stewart when she received notification of her daughter missing class at Edison Career and Technology High School.

“This is Edison Career and Technology High School. Your daughter, N****r, has missed period one,” the message stated.

Stewart’s daughter’s name is Nicari.

“It’s disrespectful and it’s degrading,” Stewart told WHAM TV. “I don’t even use that word in my house, so why is my child being called this?”

Stewart says she’s received the offensive message more than once, and to add to the pot of absurdity, she says she recalls the school’s robocall pronouncing Nicari’s name correctly in the past.

Lawrence Bo Wright, deputy superintendent of administration for the Rochester City School District, has since issued a public apology to Stewart.

“Representatives from the district have talked with the family and apologized profusely, as we should,” he stated. “We can’t say enough how sorry we are.”

He continued, “It’s very similar to technologies that you use that are centered around GPS, where sometimes the system will have mispronounced a name. And that’s how that occurred.”

