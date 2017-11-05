Entertainment News
Why Wendy Williams Shouldn’t Have Said Dehydration Is Why She Fainted

Wendy Williams gave her audience a shock when she began to slur her words, and staggered into collapse live on TV Tuesday morning. After a commercial break, she came back out in good spirits and explained that she was dehydrated. After the flood of support and concern that came from viewers, there was a wave of suspicions, as folks didn’t believe that she was being truthful about the incident.

While some people believe it was a full on publicity stunt, a lot of people think she is covering up a more intense reason for the scary moment. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

