Why Wendy Williams Shouldn’t Have Said Dehydration Is Why She Fainted

Your browser does not support iframes.

Wendy Williams gave her audience a shock when she began to slur her words, and staggered into collapse live on TV Tuesday morning. After a commercial break, she came back out in good spirits and explained that she was dehydrated. After the flood of support and concern that came from viewers, there was a wave of suspicions, as folks didn’t believe that she was being truthful about the incident.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

While some people believe it was a full on publicity stunt, a lot of people think she is covering up a more intense reason for the scary moment. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Wendy Williams’ Husband’s “Friendship” With Woman Is Suspicious [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Wendy Williams Talks About Being Too Competitive To Take Days Off [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tiny Admits Her Marriage To T.I. Is Over On “Wendy Williams” [VIDEO]