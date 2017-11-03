Samuel L. Jackson To Teach Online Acting Masterclass

Actor Samuel L. Jackson is going to teach an online acting class in collaboration with MasterClass.

As reported by Variety, “Jackson will deliver wisdom and pointers culled from playing more than 100 roles over his 45-year film career.” The course will be available for a one-time $90 fee. His class is slated to premiere sometime this winter.

Jackson’s Masterclass joins a lineup of celebrity instructors who have also shared their expertise, including Martin Scorsese, Shonda Rhimes, Dustin Hoffman, Kevin Spacey and Steve Martin.

In the class, Jackson will share lessons about how to break down a script, how actors can leverage their voice, embody their characters, improve their auditioning skills, and collaborate in the industry.

The course will include more than 20 video lessons, a downloadable workbook, and Jackson will answer select questions from students.

“In my MasterClass, I hope students learn that there’s no limit to what they can make-believe,” Jackson said in a statement. “By the end, they’ll be able to walk into a room, present their best self, and be happy with the result.”

“As one of the most successful actors of all time, Samuel L. Jackson has a tremendous amount to teach not only about the craft of acting but also the practical side of building your acting career,” said MasterClass CEO and co-founder David Rogier.

