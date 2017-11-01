Corey Feldman Thinks Michael Jackson Was Innocent Of Child Molestation

Corey Feldman is naming names of the sexual predators in Hollywood.

He currently has launched a $10 million campaign to fund a film that will expose all of the pedophiles he can.

On Monday, he told Today, “I vow that I will release every single name that I have any knowledge of, period… Nobody’s going to stop me this time as long as people support this.”

When asked why he never told police, Feldman says he did. But they were only interested in the child molestation claims against his friend Michael Jackson.

“I’ve told the police… In fact, if anyone wants to go back to 1993 when I was interviewed by the Santa Barbara Police Department, I sat down and I gave them the names. They’re on record. They have all this information… Here are the names.”

When speaking on why he’s convinced of Michael’s innocence, Feldman added, “I know the difference between pedophiles and not pedophiles because I’ve been molested,”

Feldman says his book publisher stopped him from naming names before the revelations about Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and others predators were trending.

“When I was writing my book, my publisher prevented me from writing the names down. This is why I’m taking the matter in my own hands.”

On the project he hopes will changes things:

“It’s not a documentary, it’s a feature film, which is why we need the budget that we need. There’s actors, there’s scripts, there’s special effects, visual effects … It will be a very true story. We will have every name … We must make a film without executives. I’m going to self-distribute and self-market the film … and hire a team of attorneys to protect me and the film.”