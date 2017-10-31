Here’s Everything We Know About The Deadly NYC Truck Attack

At least six people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a truck ran over a group of bike riders and then shot them in New York City on Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC News. One person was taken into custody, the New York Police department announced soon after.

Currently there is one person in custody. No others outstanding. All information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/nsaUgZ8MJH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

RT President1Trump: BREAKING: Multiple people ran over by vehicle in Manhattan.. drove down popular bike path and … pic.twitter.com/bjiVUBBgfJ — William Roy (@williamroy01) October 31, 2017

The gunman was driving a Home Depot truck on or near the West Side Highway when he ran over the riders on a popular bicycle path, according to the New York Daily News.

Additional details, including an alleged motive, were not immediately available as police conducted its investigation.

"I saw a truck – a white pick-up truck – going down the bicycle lane & running people over," witness describes of Lower Manhattan incident. pic.twitter.com/m9761xX2pA — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 31, 2017

The crash and shooting in broad daylight took place near the World Trade Center and a prestigious public high school in the TriBeCa neighborhood shortly after 3 p.m. local time.

“What happened was there was a car crash… he came out of one of the cars. He had two guns. He was running around Chambers and somebody started to chase him,” a 14-year-old Stuyvesant High School student told the New York Post. “I heard four to six gunshots – everybody starts running.”

Photos and video footage from the scene were quickly posted to social media.

Incident in Lower Manhattan (Tribeca) unfolding. Before we jump to conclusions, let the police do their jobs. pic.twitter.com/5CNrNBlC8m — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) October 31, 2017

WSBTV reports RT ABC: Video shows large police response in Lower Manhattan after reports of shots fired. … pic.twitter.com/YwYrOoKZV5 — 🔴Channel 1 Atlanta (@channel1atlanta) October 31, 2017

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

