Here’s Everything We Know About The Deadly NYC Truck Attack

Photos and videos from the scene were quickly posted to social media.

At least six people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a truck ran over a group of bike riders and then shot them in New York City on Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC News. One person was taken into custody, the New York Police department announced soon after.

The gunman was driving a Home Depot truck on or near the West Side Highway when he ran over the riders on a popular bicycle path, according to the New York Daily News.

Additional details, including an alleged motive, were not immediately available as police conducted its investigation.

The crash and shooting in broad daylight took place near the World Trade Center and a prestigious public high school in the TriBeCa neighborhood shortly after 3 p.m. local time.

“What happened was there was a car crash… he came out of one of the cars. He had two guns. He was running around Chambers and somebody started to chase him,” a 14-year-old Stuyvesant High School student told the New York Post. “I heard four to six gunshots – everybody starts running.”

Photos and video footage from the scene were quickly posted to social media.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

