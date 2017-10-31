At least six people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a truck ran over a group of bike riders and then shot them in New York City on Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC News. One person was taken into custody, the New York Police department announced soon after.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The gunman was driving a Home Depot truck on or near the West Side Highway when he ran over the riders on a popular bicycle path, according to the New York Daily News.
Additional details, including an alleged motive, were not immediately available as police conducted its investigation.
The crash and shooting in broad daylight took place near the World Trade Center and a prestigious public high school in the TriBeCa neighborhood shortly after 3 p.m. local time.
“What happened was there was a car crash… he came out of one of the cars. He had two guns. He was running around Chambers and somebody started to chase him,” a 14-year-old Stuyvesant High School student told the New York Post. “I heard four to six gunshots – everybody starts running.”
Photos and video footage from the scene were quickly posted to social media.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Latest:
- Why Andre 3000 Has Been Off-The-Radar All These Years [EXCLUSIVE]
- Here’s Everything We Know About The Deadly NYC Truck Attack
- Why Kim Kardashian Didn’t Do Anything Wrong By Dressing Up As Aaliyah [EXCLUSIVE]
- Praise Break: Zacardi Cortez “God Held Me Together” [EXCLUSIVE]
14 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]
14 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]
1. Las Vegas Shooter (2017)Source:Getty 1 of 14
2. The D.C. SniperSource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Virginia Tech Shooting (2007)Source:Getty 3 of 14
4. Pittsburgh Police Shootings (2009)Source:Getty 4 of 14
5. Gabrielle Giffords Shooting (2011)Source:Getty 5 of 14
6. Aurora Movie Theatre Shooting (2012)Source:Getty 6 of 14
7. Wisconsin Sikh Temple Shooting (2012)Source:Getty 7 of 14
8. Washington Navy Yard Shooting (2013)Source:Getty 8 of 14
9. Blooming Grove Police Shooting (2014)Source:Getty 9 of 14
10. Overland Park Jewish Community Center Shooting (2014)Source:Getty 10 of 14
11. Las Vegas Police Ambush (2014)Source:Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images 11 of 14
12. Umpqua Community College Shooting (2015)Source:Getty 12 of 14
13. Charleston Church Shooting (2015)Source:Getty 13 of 14
14. Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood Shooting (2015)Source:Getty 14 of 14
SEE AlSO:
Coast Guard Academy Should Follow Air Force’s Example In Handling Racist Incident
John Kelly Ignores Slavery And Attributes Civil War To ‘Lack Of Ability To Compromise’