5 Cheapest Halloween Costumes For Kids With No Money [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K‘s Top 5 is dedicated to the kids out there who don’t have money for extravagant Halloween costumes, and are forced to get a little creative for the festivities. Not only are these costumes creative, but also timely and relevant to current events! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

