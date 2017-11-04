What Happened When Teyana Taylor Finally Met Janet Jackson [PHOTOS]

Photos
What Happened When Teyana Taylor Finally Met Janet Jackson

Teyana Taylor is all of us.

PrettyLittleThing By Kourtney Kardashian Launch - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Teyana Taylor got the surprise of her life when she received a face-time from Janet Jackson after Taylor missed her concert due to flight delays. A few days later, Teyana made it to Janet’s concert where they had a face-to-face meeting that resulted one one epic boomerang moment on Instagram.

The cool kidzzzz 😎 #SOTWTour2017 #JANFAM

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on

Janet Jackson embarked on 56-date “State Of The World” tour earlier this year and has been making headlines along the way. From her snatched post-pregnancy bod to her use of Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow, Ms Jackson still slaying.

Teyana Taylor's Sexiest Moments

Teyana Taylor's Sexiest Moments

Teyana Taylor's Sexiest Moments

janet jackson , teyana taylor

