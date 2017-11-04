182 reads Leave a comment
Teyana Taylor got the surprise of her life when she received a face-time from Janet Jackson after Taylor missed her concert due to flight delays. A few days later, Teyana made it to Janet’s concert where they had a face-to-face meeting that resulted one one epic boomerang moment on Instagram.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Janet Jackson embarked on 56-date “State Of The World” tour earlier this year and has been making headlines along the way. From her snatched post-pregnancy bod to her use of Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow, Ms Jackson still slaying.
The Latest:
- Lisa Nicole Cloud From “Married To Medicine” Catches Husband In Another Affair, Audio Released
- “Moesha” Cast Reveals Whether Or Not There’s A Reboot In The Works [VIDEO]
- What Happened When Teyana Taylor Finally Met Janet Jackson [PHOTOS]
- Lil’ Kim Talks Unity Among Female Rappers [VIDEO]
Teyana Taylor’s Sexiest Moments
13 photos Launch gallery
Teyana Taylor’s Sexiest Moments
1. The new queen of MILFsSource:Instagram 1 of 13
2. Serving.Source:Instagram 2 of 13
3. Body for daysSource:Instagram 3 of 13
4. Come through, Tey!Source:Instagram 4 of 13
5. Always on pointSource:Instagram 5 of 13
6. Hot momma!Source:Instagram 6 of 13
7. For the culture.Source:Instagram 7 of 13
8. One of a kindSource:Instagram 8 of 13
9. Queen with a crownSource:Instagram 9 of 13
10. Brag different.Source:Instagram 10 of 13
11. Perf.Source:Instagram 11 of 13
12. “Slim thick.”Source:Instagram 12 of 13
13. Unbothered.Source:Instagram 13 of 13
RELATED STORIES:
Watch As Teyana Taylor Fangirls Over Phone Call With Janet Jackson
Teyana Taylor Is Getting Her Own Reality Show
comments – Add Yours